New saga of development for Vantagiya villages

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been working closely with the Vantagiya community that comprises people brought from Myanmar by Lord Mountbatten, during the colonial rule to plant trees for afforestation. ‘Tangia' is a distortion of the word for the Burmese technique of shifting hill plantation.

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is busy transforming the lives of Vantangiya community.

The Chief Minister has not only provided facilities like roads, houses, RO water machines but also taken care of the education of children living in Vantangiya villages.

According to the government spokesman, primary and upper primary schools have been constructed in Vangrams located in the state.

In these, along with the deployment of teachers, materials for reading and sports are being made available to the children.

As many as five primary and 2 upper primary schools have been set up in five Vantangiya villages of Gorakhpur.

The construction of 17 primary and 9 upper primary schools is going on in 18 Vantangiya villages of Maharajganj.

The government has also generated many employment opportunities for the local people.

The Chief Minister ensured the status of ‘revenue village' for the villages inhabiting Vantangiyas which entitled the community members to everything that an Indian citizen can claim.

As a result, the villagers for the first time got the chance to elect their government (Panchayat) of the village.

