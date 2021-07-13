New Spanish cabinet members sworn in after major reshuffle

The swearing in took place here on Monday after Sanchez announced the reshuffle with several key positions changing hands, reports Xinhua news agency.

Madrid, July 13 (IANS) Seven new Spanish cabinet members were sworn in following a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on July 10.

First Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo was sacked, along with several ministers including the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, minister of justice, and minister of education, and vocational training.

Nadia Calvino, minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, was promoted to first deputy Prime MAinister.

The changes lowered the average age of the cabinet from 55 to 50 years old and further increased the number of women in the cabinet.

The Prime Minister will preside over the first meeting of the new cabinet on Tuesday.

--IANS

ksk/