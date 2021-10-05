New survey shows concern over Chinese port investments in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 6 (ANI): More than 57 per cent of people agreed to the reopening of investigations into Chinese investments of the two major ports in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, revealed a new survey conducted by New Power Party (NPP).



According to the poll, a majority of respondents want authorities to crack down on Chinese investment in Taiwan's science parks and ports, reported Taipei Times quoting NPP.

During a media briefing in Taipei, the NPP said that Chinese investment in science parks and port areas is viewed as a national security concern.

Asked whether authorities should reopen investigations into Science Park Logistics -- a Taiwanese company that came under majority Chinese ownership -- 52.9 per cent strongly agreed and 23.8 per cent moderately agreed, the NPP said.

Only 6.6 per cent disagreed and 3 per cent strongly disagreed, it said, adding that 13.7 per cent expressed no opinion, it reported further.

On the other hand, asking about whether authorities should reopen investigations into Chinese investments in Kaohsiung's two major ports, 57.7 per cent strongly agreed, 20.1 per cent moderately agreed, 6.5 per cent disagreed and 2.8 per cent strongly disagreed, it said, adding that 12.9 per cent expressed no opinion.

Taipei Times also reported that the survey asked respondents to comment on surging real-estate prices throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked whether the rise was reasonable, 82.6 per cent said it was not, while only 6.8 per cent said it was.

Asked whether government measures introduced at the end of last year to bring real-estate prices under control were effective, 73.7 said they were not, while 12.2 per cent said they were.

Citing statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, NPP think tank executive director Lee Chao-li said housing prices in five of the country's six special municipalities had reached record highs over the past year.

The majority of those expressing discontent over current housing prices were aged 20 to 49, with 90 per cent in the 30 to 39 age group, he said.

The survey also asked respondents how satisfied they were with the performance of President Tsai Ing-wen and Premier Su Tseng-chang, it showed that 56 per cent were satisfied with Tsai's performance and 37.4 per cent were dissatisfied, while 49.5 per cent were satisfied with Su and 43.1 per cent dissatisfied.

According to Taipei Times, the survey was conducted from 23 September and collected 1,069 valid telephone samples from across Taiwan, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. (ANI)

