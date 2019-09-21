New tax measures will make India a hub of investment: Piyush Goyal

Dubai [UAE], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday unveiled the design of India Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 here and hailed the recent tax measures as a leap towards making India a hub of investment.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have expressed India's determination of achieving high growth by announcing the tax measures this week," he said.



"These measures will boost India's competitiveness and bring India into the comparative league of countries that are competing for investments. India might also become the country with even lower tax incidence, going ahead," he added.

Earlier, Yusuff Ali, Chairman and MD of Lulu Group, handed over the partnership agreement for India Pavilion-Dubai Expo 2020 to Goyal, also Minister for Railways, at the India Pavilion unveiling function here.

Praising the Indian diaspora in the UAE for their efforts in the past many years to establish better ties between the two nations, he said: "We all must work together to see how we can showcase India for attracting investments." (ANI)

