New technologies being used to disturb, trouble people: Nitish Kumar on Pegasus project report

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Commenting on reports that the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called such snooping acts "dirty" and said that new technologies are being used to disturb and trouble people and to hamper their work.



Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "I have been saying that new technology will definitely create problems. We should look into this aspect. Such new technologies are beneficial, but people also misuse them."

"All these are dirty. All these are worthless. Disturbing someone like this is not good. All these are rubbish. People are misusing the new technology. People get into trouble because of this and their work is hampered," the Bihar CM said.

"If someone is involved in something bad then they should be investigated from the very beginning," he added.

This comes after The Wire reported that phone numbers of Indian Journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.

The spyware 'Pegasus' is developed by Israel-based NSO Group. The company specialises in hacking devices and caters to various governments of the world for spying purposes.

Forensic tests have also confirmed that the phones of some of these journalists were successfully infected with the Pegasus malware, the report said.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others.



Meanwhile, the Bihar CM also commented on the ongoing protests by the farmers at the Delhi borders.



"Everyone has the right to speak and people have to be convinced through discussions. The central government has already held talks (with farmers), its policies are not against anyone. But people have emotions so talks should be held with them again," he said.



Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

