New threat of vehicle explosion at north gate of Kabul airport, US embassy issues fresh security alert

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI): There is a new threat of vehicle-borne improvised IED (VBIED) at North Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, US media reported citing an official inside the airport complex.



According to the American Broadcasting Company (ABC), the development comes following complex Improvised explosive device (IED) attack at Abbey gate earlier yesterday in which at least four US Marines lost their lives and 3 people were injured.

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has issued fresh warning in Kabul.

"Event: EXPLOSION AT THE ABBEY GATE OF KABUL, AIRPORT, REPORTS OF GUNFIRE

There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire.

U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time.

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately. Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially in large crowds. Follow the instructions of local authorities including movement restrictions related to curfews. Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler's Checklist. Monitor local media for breaking events and adjust your plans based on new information. Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program(STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency. Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter," the US embassy said in its security alert.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

Back in Washington, US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions were reported in Kabul. Biden met with his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground.Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport. (ANI)

