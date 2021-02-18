New Windows 10 version now available for Beta testing

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Microsoft has started rolling out its next Windows 10 feature update '21H1' to insider testers in the Beta channel.

According to ZDNet, Beta channel testers who "seek" the new test build will get version 19043.844.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 21H1 will be delivered with servicing technology, which was previously used for the October 2020 Update and November 2019 Update.