New York governor mandates all cars, trucks to comply with zero-emissions standard by 2035

New York [US], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation that outlines an ambitious goal to make all cars and light trucks sold in the state zero emissions no later than by 2035, the governor's office said in a release.



"Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new actions to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector. The Governor signed legislation (A.4302/S.2758), setting a goal for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035," the release said on Wednesday.

The measure also requires all new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles to become zero-emissions by 2045 and orders the development of a new green transportation strategy by 2023, the release said.

"New York is implementing the nation's most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and to reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state's climate pollution," Hochul said in the release.

The devastating consequences of Hurricane Ida in the northeast of the United States made President Joe Biden and the governors of the affected states name climate change as the main cause of the detrimental rains and floods that claimed dozens of lives. (ANI/Sputnik)

