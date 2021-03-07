New York senate majority leader calls for resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo who faces sexual harassment case

"New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign," said Stewart-Cousins in a statement.She further said, "We have more allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid nursing home data and questions surrounding the construction of a major infrastructure project".Sharing similar views, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a tweet, "The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere".He further said, "We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York".However, Cuomo has said that he will not be resigning."There are some legislators who suggest that I resign because of accusations that made -- are made against me. I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn't elected by politicians. I'm not going to resign because of allegations," he added.On March 2, a third woman has accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019, amid an escalating crisis for the governor who is already facing two sexual harassment allegations.In an interview with the New York Times, the woman Anna Ruch said that during a crowded wedding reception in New York in 2019, Cuomo had put his hand on her bare lower back.She further said the governor had remarked then that she seemed "aggressive" and placed his hands on her cheeks. He asked if he could kiss her, loudly enough for a friend standing nearby to hear. Ruch was bewildered by the entreaty, she said, and pulled away as he drew closer."I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed... I turned my head away and didn't have words in that moment," she said.The latest accusation has plunged Cuomo's third term into turmoil as the governor's defenders and Cuomo himself strain to explain his behaviour, according to the New York Times.The other two women -- Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett -- who accused the governor of sexual harassment were both aides in the Cuomo administration."To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to," Cuomo said in a statement.He also acknowledged that some of his previous comments "may have been insensitive or too personal" and said he was "truly sorry" to those who might have "misinterpreted (the remarks) as an unwanted flirtation." (ANI)