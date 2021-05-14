New York to send medical supplies to India amid second COVID-19 wave, says Mayor

New York [US], May 15 (ANI): New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday (local time) announced that the city will send essential medical supplies to India as it battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to a statement, de Blasio said that New York will tap into its stockpile to send COVID-19 test kits, swabs, ventilators, BiPAP machines, pulse oximeters, and other medical supplies to India.

"Just over a year ago, New York City was the center of the global pandemic. Now it is our turn to step up and help India in its moment of crisis. We are sending vital medical equipment to India to send a clear message: nobody is in the fight against COVID-19 alone. Together, we can save lives and beat back the pandemic," said the NYC Mayor.

Extending his gratitude over de Blasio's decision, Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India, said: "We greatly appreciate the generous gift by New York City to the Government of India. The ventilators, BiPAPs and testing kits which have been donated by New York will be immensely useful in fighting the pandemic in India."

"The supplies being sent will further add to the robust assistance provided by the US government to India. The empathy shown by this great City is admirable," he added.

Meanwhile, a New Yorker, actress and singer Mary Millben told ANI that poor leadership in New York will now cause a longer return to full functionality.

"My message to India - let hope arise in your hearts. I know these are tough and dark days. But just like Americans, Indians are a resilient people. And that is a true parallel," she said.

Known for her rousing arrangements of Indian music, Millben applauded the Biden-Harris administration's efforts to help India amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, the United States delivered its first shipment of medical supplies to India including 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84000 N-95 face masks.

In the second shipment on the same day, the US delivered 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

