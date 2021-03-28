New Yorkers rally against anti-Asian racism

The protesters rallied and marched on Saturday in Flushing, a major Asian community in Queens borough, reports Xinhua news agency.

New York, March 28 (IANS) Hundreds of New Yorkers from different races rallied against racism and violence on Asian-Americans, according to the ANSWER Coalition, a protest umbrella group consisting of anti-war and civil rights organisations.

A number of speakers shared their personal stories about racism and violence, while participants chanted slogans for much of the time.

The rally in New York was held simultaneously with those from over 60 cities in more than 25 states across the US, all aiming to stop anti-Asian violence and China-bashing, said the ANSWER Coalition.

"The opportunistic scapegoating of China during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the intensity by which China is deemed the enemy and adversary of the US, has driven a widespread Sinophobic sentiment nationally," it added.

The Asian-American community suffers the brunt of the hatred fomented as a weapon of war, it added.

New Yorkers have held more than 10 rallies since the shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, in which six Asians were killed.

