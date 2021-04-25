New Zealand completes 2 mn tests for Covid

There was no new case of Covid-19 either at the border or in the community on Sunday, said the ministry.

Wellington, April 25 (IANS) New Zealand reported no new case of Covid-19 on Sunday at a time when the country completed two million tests for the viral disease, or about two-fifths of its total population, said the health ministry in a statement.

According to the ministry, the seven-day rolling average of new cases of Covid-19 detected at the border was one. The total number of active cases of Covid-19 was 33 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,245, the Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand has now completed two million tests for Covid-19. The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,000,842, it said.

"Testing has and continues to be a core part of our elimination strategy for Covid-19," said the ministry.

Quarantine-free travel between Western Australia and New Zealand remains paused after Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel in West Australia were placed in a three-day Covid-19 lockdown from Saturday.

New Zealanders in Australia were asked to follow local guidance and check for places of interest outside of Western Australia, said the ministry.

Trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia was launched from April 19.

