New Zealand provides support in response to Covid crisis in India: FM

"We stand in solidarity with India at this difficult time, and commend the tireless efforts of India's frontline medics and healthcare workers who are working hard to save lives," Mahuta said in a statement.

Wellington, April 28 (IANS) New Zealand is providing support to India in response to the devastating Covid-19 situation facing the country, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday.

New Zealand will contribute 1 million NZ dollars ($719,000) to the International Federation of the Red Cross to assist India while they respond to the current surge in Covid-19 cases, the Xinhua news agency quoted her as saying.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) is working directly with the local Indian Red Cross Society to provide oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and other crucial medical supplies. The IFRC is also scaling up emergency operations across India by providing an intensified ambulance and blood service, and distributing personal protective equipment and hygiene kits to communities in need, Mahuta said.

"This is a distressing and challenging time for the people of India and we will work alongside the international community as we work to combat the debilitating impact of Covid-19 on the health of our people," she said, adding the New Zealand government will continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist the Indian government.

