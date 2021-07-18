New Zealand reports 10 new Covid cases

Mean, while there was no new confirmed case in the wider community, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry statement as saying.

Wellington, July 18 (IANS) New Zealand reported 10 new cases of Covid-19 in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the New Zealand border was seven.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country was 45 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,814.

The death toll currently stood at 26.

New Zealand public health officials were closely monitoring the situation in Australia's Victoria where there had been a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

New Zealanders who were in Victoria since July 8 were encouraged to keep following local health measures, said the ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 2,397,849.

--IANS

ksk/