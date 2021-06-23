New Zealand reports 4 Covid cases in managed isolation

The four new cases came from Sri Lanka, the UAE and Russia, who have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Wellington, June 23 (IANS) New Zealand reported four cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, and no new cases in the community on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,367, the ministry said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Wellington region raised its Covid-19 alert to level 2 from 6:00 p.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, after a visiting Sydney traveller tested positive for Covid-19 upon return to Australia.

Under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, gatherings are limited to fewer than 100 people, social distancing must be observed in public places, and masks are compulsory on all public transport.

