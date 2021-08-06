New Zealand reports new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

Wellington [New Zealand], August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19, a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility, and no cases in the community on Friday.



The full travel history of the newly imported case is yet to be obtained and the case has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered, with the number of active cases in New Zealand standing at 25. The total number of confirmed cases is 2,524, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)





