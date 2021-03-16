Newly appointed UAE Consul General meets Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The newly appointed Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai Abdulla Hussain Salman Mohamed Al Marzooqi met Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.



Stating that the relations between India and the United Arab Emirates have been at their peak following the three visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to UAE, the Consul General said it will be his endeavour to further promote trade and bilateral relations by engaging with captains of industry and chambers of commerce.

According to an official release, the Consul General told the Governor that many citizens from the UAE are visiting Mumbai for medical treatment. He thanked India for facilitating the medical visa for UAE citizens. The Consul General was all praise for India for the warm hospitality extended to him right from the moment he landed in India.

Welcoming the Consul General to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari said UAE is the 10th biggest FDI investor for India. The Governor said India will welcome investment from UAE in Real Estate and infrastructure sector.

The Governor said that the 3.5 million Indians in UAE were serving as a link between the two countries, the release added. (ANI)

