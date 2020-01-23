Newly-elected Chhattisgarh Cong mayors to meet Sonia, Rahul

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Newly-elected mayors from Chhattisgarh are coming to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi here on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and State President Mohan Markam.

In the state, the Congress swept the mayoral elections in all the 10 posts. After this win this is the first time that the mayors will be meeting the party top leadership in Delhi.

The Congress had high hopes in the state with a clear majority in the state assembly but could not repeat the performances in the Lok Sabha elections after coming to power in the state and this success in the mayoral election is taken as a big achievement in the party.

The government in the state has taken several people-centric programmes, including registry of smaller plots and reduction of the fees for the same which paved the way for winning the urban bodies in the state.