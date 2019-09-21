Newly elected Kerala Guv meets President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Arif Mohammed Khan, the newly appointed Governor of Kerala called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.



Mohammed Khan, who replaced Justice (Retd) Palanisamy Sathasivam as the governor, arrived in the national capital today to meet President Kovind for the first time after his appointment.

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1 replacing Sathasivam, who was appointed as governor of the state in September 2014.

A Union Minister during former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Khan had resigned from his position after the then government decided to overturn the Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case by bringing legislation in the Parliament. (ANI)