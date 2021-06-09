Newly elected members of 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile conducts oath taking ceremony

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Newly elected members of Dharamshala-based 17th Tibetan parliament-in-exile conducted oath taking ceremony on Wednesday.



First of all, one of the senior most members, Dawa Tsering took oath as Protem/Interim Speaker in front of the Chief Justice Commissioner, Sonam Dagpo and then other MPs followed.

All the proceedings were kept indoor and they did not allow any media to cover the oath ceremony due to Covid-19 protocol.

Dolma Tsering, an MP said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm we have lots of newcomers, new faces with new zeal and new ambition and a new vision so we're looking forward to work with them and their contribution towards the community..."

Mgyur Dorjee, another MP said, "It is an oath taking day today and we have taken our oath under the charter 47 and details will come out very soon. Everything is indoor because of Covid protocol and we have to follow the procedure as prescribed by the government of Himachal Pradesh and we are strictly following it."

Lobsang, a new member of Tibetan parliament in-exile says, "I feel very proud today that I was able to take oath in front of the Interim Speaker and my objective is to look at as an expert in technology...as a technologist I think this is something that I can bring to the parliament. Everything is indoor and there are not more than five members in each room and we are following the norms of Covid-19 protocol."

All the members are also expected to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker later today.

Dolma Tsering and Sonam Temphel are contesting for the election of Speaker whereas four candidates, Namgyal Dolkar, Yudon Aukatsang, Migyur Dorjee and Karma Gelek are participating in the race of Deputy Speaker.

Penpa Tsering is the newly elected President of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Tibet is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party government based in Beijing, with local decision-making power concentrated in the hands of Chinese party officials.

Tibet was a sovereign state before China's invasion in 1950 when the People's Liberation Army entered northern Tibet. (ANI)

