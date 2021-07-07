Newly-inducted Lekhi represents today's urban hardworking women

On Wednesday, Lekhi was included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, which witnessed a major reshuffle.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Second term BJP Lok Sabha member from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi, is a prominent lawyer who has been a familiar face of the party on television, even before 2014 when the BJP-led NDA stormed to power at the Centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Before being elected from New Delhi in 2014, Lekhi was the national spokesperson of the party and had impressed everyone with her oratory skill. In 2019, she managed to get a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls despite strong opposition from a senior party leader.

In 2019, she had moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar chor hai' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Supreme Court had closed the case, saying that Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in future for attributing his remarks to the court.

Lekhi, a law graduate from Delhi University, was also a national vice-president of the BJP's women's wing before being appointed as the national spokesperson.

The party leadership believes that Lekhi represents today's urban hardworking women.

She will be one of the prominent women leaders of in the Modi government in the coming days.

--IANS

ssb/arm