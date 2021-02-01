Newly-joined BJP leader Rajib Banerjee gets Z-category security

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) A day after joining the BJP, ex-West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee was given Z-category security by the Union Home Ministry on Monday.
After Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee was the second rebel Trinamool leader to get Z-category security by the Centre after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sources said other Trinamool leaders like Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty, Prabir Ghosh and actor Rudranil Ghosh - who joined the BJP at a mega rally in Howrah's Dumurjala stadium on Sunday will also be given extra security cover.
Earlier, former Trinamool Congress MP from East Burdwan Sunil Mandal was given Y-category security after he was attacked by a group of Trinamool activists outside the BJP's party office at Hastings on December 26.
