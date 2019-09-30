Newly married woman molested in Gurugram, accused held

The woman had gone to the SCO market for shopping where accused Vineet Kataria misbehaved with her. Kataria, a native of Gurugram village who runs a roadside eatery, confessed to the crime, the police said.

Subhash Bokan, PRO, Gurugram Police, said, "Kataria had been following the victim for long and had proposed friendship and marriage. As the woman was married, she refused his proposals. But the accused continued to follow her".

"On Sunday, when Kataria again proposed the woman, she got angry and threatened him of police complaint. An irked Kataria dragged her to the middle of road and groped her," said Bokan.

After this, some passers-by helped the victim reach home, she shared the incident with husband. Kataria fled the spot after the crime. "The couple on Sunday filed a complaint of molestation and assault at the Sector 5 police station," Bokan said.