'Next Assam govt will be of 'dadhi, topi, lungi' people'

Barpeta (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Stoking a controversy amid assembly elections in Assam, Abdur Rahim Ajmal, son of AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, said at a rally that the next government will be of "dadhi, topi, lungi" people.



The remarks came days ahead of the third phase of polling in the state on April 6.

"This time it will be your government. The government of the poor, the government for development, the government of 'dadhi, topi, lungi' wallas and the government of our daughter who wears 'sindoor'," he said at a rally in Barpeta on Friday.

Earlier, Badruddin Ajmal had triggered a controversy for "throwing a 'gamosa'".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the AIUDF leader for his action.

PM Modi said at a rally in Kokrajhar that everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing those pictures as the hard work of the women of Assam 'Gamosa' was insulted publicly. (ANI)

