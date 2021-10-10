New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, from October 16 to 25, 2021 as a part of series of 75 "Hunar Haat", going to be held across the country under "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Sunday.



Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here today said that Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the 29th"HunarHaat" in Rampur on October 16.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will be present as the Chief Guest on the occasion, said the ministry.

The upcoming "Hunar Haat" will also be based on the theme of "Best from Waste". Exquisite products made from used and discarded items in households such as plastic, paper, ply, wood, glass, ceramic, jute, cotton, wool as well as banana stems, sugarcane pulp, paddy and wheat straw-stems, husk, Tur, rubber, iron, brass, etc will be available in the "Hunar Haat".

Artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states and Union Territories will bring their indigenous exquisite handmade products for sale and display at the "Hunar Haat".

Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" has become a credible platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Swadeshi-Swavlamban" and "Vocal for Local" and providing market to indigenous products of traditional artisans and craftsmen.

The Minister stated that during the last about 7 years, more than 5 lakh 50 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat". (ANI)

