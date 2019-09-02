Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

While every ministry is planning schemes for Ladakh region, he said he would soon be visiting Kashmir to take stock of 'feasibility' of implementation of schemes in the newly-carved Union Territory.

"Our next meeting of all state tourism ministers, as per their wish, has been planned in Jammu and Kashmir. When all these ministers met me in Delhi recently, all of them expressed their desire for the next meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. It could be in Srinagar as well. However, we haven't decided the location as of now," the minister told ANI.Patel would be visiting Leh-Ladakh tomorrow where he will take stock of preparations done by the officials. Top officials of tourism ministry have already reached Leh to chalk out a developmental plan for the region."While we have sent our tourism officials to Leh and Ladakh to train the manpower for the betterment of the tourism sector for a few days....we would be focusing our energies on various schemes under our ministries. We would go to Jammu and Kashmir soon after," the minister said."Ladakh had often complained about step-motherly treatment by Kashmir. Now, it will get dedicated projects that can make the region stand out as an international tourist destination," he added.Patel dismissed Congress leader Digvijay Singh's allegations that the BJP takes funding from ISI, a Pakistani spy agency."Just like his party people, media too should not listen to him. He makes baseless allegations, "he said. (ANI)