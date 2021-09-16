Next year's Republic Day parade will be held in new Central Vista, says Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held in new Central Vista, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.



Speaking to mediapersons, the union minister said, "We have ongoing work on Central Vista Avenue. The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held on the new Central Vista. We will ensure that the winter session of Parliament during the 75th year of our independence will be held in the new Parliament."

Puri further said the new building of the Ministry of Defense, which has been inaugurated by the Prime Minister, falls under the Central Vista project.

On COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Minister said, "The country is making new records every day in vaccination. The people who were questioning vaccine supply are silent today."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The Central Vista Development project intends to revamp 86 acres of land in central Delhi which has structures such as Parliament House, North Block, South Block, Shastri Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan. (ANI)

