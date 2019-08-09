NFR beefs up security ahead of the I-Day

NFR Chief Public Relation Officer P.J. Sharma said a coordination meeting with General Railway Police (GRP), Local Police, and Intelligence agencies, Railway/Civil Administration was held with the Chief Secretary and DGP, Assam at Zonal and Divisional level.

"Instructions have been issued to the security agencies to be on alert. All major stations are being guarded by respective state police personnel and other security agencies.

"Guwahati is the biggest railway station of the North-East with a footfall of 40,000 everyday and more than 30 pairs of trains pass through this station daily. So security of this station is of paramount importance," he said.

He said a quick reaction team comprising fully armed RPSF jawans and RPF personnel under one officer has been deputed at the station. He said about 30 GRP personnel are also helping in maintaining the security of the station. To improve the overall security, some measures have been taken including track patrolling in vulnerable stretches/sections by motor trolleys or on foot by GRP/RPF and railway staff, he said. "Random frisking of passengers and luggage with the help of metal detectors, baggage scanners is being carried out. Anti-sabotage checking with the help of sniffer dogs at stations, trains, platforms etc is being taken up. Security of railway stations, especially entry and exit areas, is being monitored," he said, adding round-the-clock monitoring by CCTV of all vulnerable areas is also being taken up.