Dimapur (Nagaland), February 17 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Nagaland on Wednesday, had a trial run of a first 'train engine' for a short distance from the Dhansiripar Railway Station in Assam along the Dhansiri-Shukovi (Dimapur-Zubza) railway track on February 16.





The NF Railways officials said that it was routine testing on the under-construction Dimapur-Zubza rail line.

While NF Railways completed linking the railway track ahead of Dhansiripar station, the department aims to finish the railway linkage till Shoxuvi station by March. (ANI)