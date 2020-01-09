NGO files petition in Delhi court for organ donation by Nirbhaya case convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Road Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), an NGO, has filed a petition in Delhi's Patiala House Court for organ donation of convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape case against whom death warrant has been issued.

"On behalf of NGO RACO, I have moved an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court seeking permission to meet Nirbhaya Case convicts to motivate them to donate their organs. In December 2019, we made a representation before jail authorities who asked us to take orders from the court," advocate R Kapoor told ANI.



In its petition, RACO has stated that a panel has been formed to meet the convicts including an advocate, social worker, doctor and one psychiatrist. It will motivate the convicts to donate their organs.

The NGO said the work was in the interest of society and the family of the culprits.

RACO in its petition said they have met the Tihar Jail administration earlier but had been advised to move to the court.

District Judge has asked the petition to be heard by Additional Judge of Patiala House Court Satish Kumar Arora.

The Judge had issued a death warrant against the four convicts on January 7. (ANI)

