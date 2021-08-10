NGO seeks detailed probe into corruption charges against ex-AIADMK minister

The demand came after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) conducted raids on the premises of the former minister and around 51 places associated with him on Tuesday.

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Aruppor Iyyakam, a Chennai based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called for a detailed probe into the alleged corruption charges against former minister and AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani.

The NGO has filed an PIL at the Madras High court for registering an FIR against the minister and senior officials of Chennai and Coimbatore corporations and contractors for corruption in contracts during 2014 and 2017.

Aruppor Iyyakam had also filed an additional affidavit of the Comptroller and Audit General of India (CAG) report tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in June 2021.

The organisation had filed a complaint with the DVAC in 2018 on awarding tenders to relatives of close aides of the former minister in violation of the Tender Transparency Act.

The NGO had submitted evidence on around 47 tenders awarded to Senthil and Co., which is owned by S.P. Anbaresan, the brother of then minister Velumani, and also one R. Rajan in Coimbatore corporation.

The organisation had also brought to the notice of the authorities the awarding of tenders to KCP Engineers and Vardhan Infrastructure for various road and stormwater drain work.

Several close aides of the former minister were directors and shareholders in these companies and the contracts were awarded in total violation of the tender rules, the NGO had alleged.

