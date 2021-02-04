NGO urges Goa North Dist DC to take action against illegal bullfights

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 4 (ANI): Members of a non-government organisation (NGO) Govansh Raksha Abhiyan met Goa North District Collector, Panaji on Wednesday and urged for action to be taken against illegal bullfights.



"We have been raising our voice since 2012. The collector is empowered to take action in the matter. We have given him a letter urging him to look into the issue," said a member of the NGO.

"Organisers do it just for the sake of entertainment but the bulls receive injuries and even die in the bullfights. We have always raised our voice against it," he added.

The member further stated that they had earlier also informed the authorities regarding the illegal supply of beef here. The police department should do something in this direction, he added. (ANI)

