NGOs distribute food kits to needy during lockdown in Srinagar

The beneficiaries of food kits were mostly dependent on daily business activities including labour work and selling vegetables.Sheikh Saba, the Chairperson of White Globe NGO said that her organisation is running a "Food for All" drive to provide food to needy people.She also said that the NGO had earlier distributed masks and hand sanitisers in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases."After the number of cases increased, we requested the government to impose a lockdown. But we also realised that it is going to be very difficult for those who earn their livelihood on daily basis. That is when we started delivering food packets for COVID-19 attendants at different hospitals," Saba told ANI."As the lockdown was extended, the NGO started receiving queries for dry ration, and therefore the NGO began with the 'Food for All' drive," she said.The volunteers of these NGOs have distributed food packets in large numbers to the needy people at different places in Srinagar."We have distributed food packets to multiple families of Srinagar, and have also been distributing food packets to those families who are not from Kashmir," Saba added.Saba said that she will continue with the NGO's initiative to provide kits for at least two months even after the lockdown is lifted."We will continue distributing dry ration, cylinders, medicines, and more for the next few months since the situation will definitely not be back to normal suddenly after the restrictions are lifted," she added.The NGOs have also distributed food kits to migrants workers who are stranded in the Valley as they do not have enough money to return to their native place.Mohamad Ali, a migrant labourer said, "We are managing in whatever ration we get from these NGOs. We have no source of income during the lockdown and our only hope for survival is through such packets".The beneficiaries of this drive are thankful to these organisations for providing them with food kits and medicines.One such beneficiary, Mushtaq Ahmad said, "Since the last 2 years, we have been fighting COVID. The government is helping too, but the NGOs has been helping us a lot. They deliver food packets to each and every household that cannot afford it in these tough times since the shops are closed. We are very thankful to them for this."Mehraj-u-Din Parray, another beneficiary, extended gratitude to the NGOs for helping them."The condition is bad because of the lockdown. I would like to request all to help each other in whatever little way you can", he added. (ANI)