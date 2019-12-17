NGT directs Punjab Chief Secretary to take steps to check pollution in Satluj and Beas

New Delhi (India), Dec 17 (ANI): National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary of Punjab Karan Avtar Singh to take remedial steps to check the increasing level of pollution in Satluj and Beas rivers.

A bench led by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the concerned authorities to take requisite steps for setting up treatment plants in the state, compliance to standards by the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) and fixing responsibility on officials for non-performance of duties.



The bench was hearing a petition filed by Sobha Singh seeking directions to the authorities to take steps including setting up of requisite treatment plants and compliance to standards by the existing STPs.

Last year, NGT had imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore on Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government over pollution in Beas and Satluj. (ANI)

