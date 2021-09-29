NGT seeks status report on illegal construction in Haryana's 2 wildlife sanctuaries

The tribunal was hearing a petition on Monday seeking execution of its earlier order dated March 25, 2021 in connection with the Bir Shikargarh and Khol Hi-Raitan wildlife sanctuaries in Panchkula district in Haryana. The tribunal directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Haryana to look into the matter and take action as necessary.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a fresh status report about alleged construction of a housing project within the prohibited area of two wildlife sanctuaries in Haryana.

The development came after the applicant, during the hearing on Monday, told the Tribunal that a joint committee, which was tasked to look into the matter and take necessary action, had failed.

"We consider it appropriate to require the SEIAA, Haryana and the Chief Wildlife Warden, Haryana to file a status report in the matter by email before the Tribunal," NGT principal bench headed by its Chairman Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

Earlier in August this year, the wildlife and the forest department had issued notice to Panchkula Municipal Corporation for turning 12 acres of forest land into a municipal waste dumping zone at Khol Hi-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary.

The notice was issued on the NGT's direction as the residents of nearby areas had alleged that the civic body had converted the forest land into a dumping ground, posing a severe threat to wildlife and people living in the vicinity.

Both the Wildlife Sanctuaries -- Khol Hi-Raitan and Bir Shikargah are spread over three kilometres aerial distance from each other and these are located only a few kms away from Kalesar National Park, all of which are located in the Shivalik hills of Haryana.

