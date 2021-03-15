NH-9 carriageway from Delhi to Ghz reopened for commuters

The stretch was closed following a violence during a tractor parade by farmers in the national capital on January 26.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Keeping in mind the aspect of public convenience, the National Highway-9 carriageway going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi was reopened for commuters on Monday.

The carriageway at the Ghazipur border was reopened in due consultation with the police. Earlier, it was briefly opened on March 2.

Vehicles were seen plying on the carriageway after it was resumed for the commuters on Monday. They complained of the inconveniences they had to face after being advised to take alternative routes in the wake of the closure.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws since November 26 last year, along several Delhi borders. The farmers have expressed apprehension that the new legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the MSP system.

