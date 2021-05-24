NHA signs MoU with Telangana govt to integrate AB-PMJAY with Aarogyasri scheme

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be implemented in Telangana with the integration of the existing state scheme 'Aarogyasri'.



As per a statement, National Health Authority (NHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government to implement the AB PM-JAY in the state and will now call the converged scheme Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY Aarogyasri.

With this, the scheme has been further expanded and now encompasses 33 States and union countries.

Approximately 26 lakhs beneficiary families (around 1.3 crore individuals) as per Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 2011 data will be eligible to avail services under the scheme in the State.

Beneficiaries are entitled to avail free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family in a year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Health services can be availed in any of the 22,000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country through the scheme's portability feature.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority, said that beneficiaries are now eligible to avail free healthcare services through a network of more than 22,000 hospitals.

"This is not only going to benefit the eligible families in the state but will also enable the delivery of healthcare services to PM-JAY beneficiaries from other States/UTs residing in Telangana. The providers' base has also increased. Our call center has started getting calls from the eligible population in the State," he added.

While the eligible population of the State would benefit from free healthcare services across the country, the launch of a converged scheme will lead to effective utilisation of resources for providing quality healthcare services, the statement added. (ANI)

