NHA to revise prices, nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages

By Priyanka Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Based on the past experience of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, the National Health Agency (NHA) is set to revise the prices and nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages listed in the scheme.

For this, the Governing Board of NHA has constituted a 24-member specialist committee to look into these aspects of the scheme. NHA has discussed new packages with cardiologists, gynecologists, urologists, and neurologists, and so on."We are just trying to remove the aberrations and want to make it more rational. Once these healthcare packages are revised, there could be variations in the rates," Dr Arun Gupta, Executive Director, NHA, told ANI."Prices of some healthcare packages can get reduced. New medical packages are likely to be added in the list and some unnecessary packages can be removed," added Dr Gupta."Within three months, we will be able to bring a detailed report of the rationalised medical packages," he said.Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a National Health Protection Scheme, which covers over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh a family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.So far, 15,839 hospitals have been empanalled and 31,52,505 beneficiaries have been admitted while four lakh cards have been issued. (ANI)