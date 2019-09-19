NHAI identifies 950 km road stretches for construction through PPP

New Delhi[India], September 19 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified various stretches on a pan-India basis which will be constructed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on Built Operate Transfer (toll) mode.

An official release said on Thursday that the stretches have been selected on the basis of consultation with the prospective bidders.



The identified stretches cover a length about 950 km in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The work is expected to cost about Rs 30,000 crore.

The release said that NHAI has already invited the proposal for annual pre-qualification for construction of 4/6 lane of national highways for these stretches.

It said that the process of annual pre-qualification will streamline and ease the bid process of the individual project on BOT (toll) mode and will also give an idea about the market response. (ANI)

