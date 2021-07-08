NHRC asks UP chief secy to take corrective measures ensuring better health care

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday offered a range of recommendations including standardising cost of treatment to keeping a check on black marketing, to the administration on improving healthcare, following a visit of its team to hospitals and crematoria in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.



In a statement issued by the NHRC, the team of the National Human Rights Commission, led by its Member Jyotika Kalra, had visited several hospitals and crematoria in the district on June 25 and asked the state's chief secretary to take "corrective measures" ensuring better healthcare.

Primarily, the team sought information on issues like hoarding, black marketing of essential medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, crematoria, registration of the death, ambulance services, it said.

The NHRC further said that during the visit, the team interacted with the district magistrate, ADM, additional DCP, chief medical officer of G B Nagar, adding that the team visited Jaypee Hospital, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Sharda Hospital, and Medical College, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida West, CNG Crematorium.

The chief secretary has called for an action taken report on the recommendations of the Commission, which includes, having a standardised cost of treatment for the residents, and checking hoarding, black marketing of essential medicines on a regular basis, it said.

The Commission instructed that the district website should have a detailed list of all hospitals; a standardised treatment protocol be developed and be periodically reviewed, and the state government should evolve a policy on in-house oxygen plants, were other recommendations.

It suggested that contractual staff's medical expenses should reimburse and their lives be insured, Ayushman Bharat scheme needs to be revisited to ensure maximum benefits, more ambulances and hearse vans be provided, the NHRC team also recommended, according to the statement.

NHRC said it had received a complaint on April 29, and it also took cognisance of the media reports that district authorities of Gautam Buddha Nagar had allegedly failed to support the residents and general public with the necessary information, infrastructure support during April- May, when the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

A questionnaire for the district magistrate, hospital administration, and commissioner of police, G B Nagar was sent in advance before the visit, it added. (ANI)

