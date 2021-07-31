NHRC chairperson pays surprise visit to children's home in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday made a surprise visit to a children's home in Delhi and took stock of the ground living conditions, overall infrastructure, and its general upkeep said an NHRC press release.



According to the press release, instructions were given for improving the living conditions and welfare of the children with requisite COVID-19 appropriate protocol at the home for boys, Kasturba Niketan Complex, Lajpat Nagar-II.

The Chairperson personally interacted with the children in detail regarding their well-being and inspected the classrooms, toilets, quarantine centre, counselling centre, computer lab, kitchen, etc, stated the press release.

Pending repair and maintenance work of the home need to be completed as early as possible, the press release further added.

NHRC members, Rajiv Jain and Secretary-General, Bimbadhar Pradhan also accompanied the Chairperson along with other senior officers of the Commission. (ANI)

