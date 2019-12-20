NHRC deputes fact-finding team to know whether incidents in JMI involved violation of human rights

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has deputed a team led by its Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Manzil Saini to conduct an on the spot enquiry to know whether incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) involved violation of Human Rights.

The Commission has received complaints in the matter and registered a case.

The fact-finding team will submit its report, which will be analysed and placed before the Commission for appropriate recommendations in the matter.The complaints received in the Commission include allegations of illegal detention of students of JMI by Police and denial of legal and medical access to injured students in the Police action.Earlier today, a team of NHRC inspected the library of JMI where the police entered recently during an anti-CAA protest.Headed by IPS Manzil Saini, the seven-member team also inquired about the police action on the protesters during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 15, 2019.Several students and the police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash, which broke out between protesters and cops during the demonstration.Several private and public vehicles were torched. The cops were stone pelted, following which they fired tear gas shells. Police later said that it had to enter the university to nab the violet protesters. (ANI)