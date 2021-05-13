NHRC issues notice to Centre, Bihar, UP over bodies found floating in Ganga river

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint about several dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.



It issued notices to the chief secretaries of two states and the secretary, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) on Thursday calling for action taken report within four weeks.

The Commission observed that it seems the public authorities have failed to take "concentric efforts" in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the river Ganga. It said the practice of disposal of dead bodies in the sacred river is clearly in violation of guidelines of Jal Shakti Ministry's National Mission for Clean Ganga project.

The NHRC noted that river Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, has laid down not only the comprehensive principles to be followed but it also casts a duty that "no person shall do any act or carry on any project or process or activity which has the effect of causing pollution in the river Ganga".

The commission said in a release that the complainant, based on several media reports, has expressed apprehensions that these dead bodies were of COVID-19 victims, hence, the disposal of dead bodies in such a manner may, seriously affect all those persons who are dependent on the holy river for their day to day activities.

The relesase said the compliant also states that even if the dead bodies were not of COVID-19 victims, then also "such practice/incidents are shameful to the society as a whole as that amounts to violation of human rights of even deceased persons".

The complainant has sought intervention of the commission for strict action against negligent public authorities, who have failed to prevent such incidents. (ANI)

