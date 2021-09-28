NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over reports of violence in Tihar jail

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) After the sixth incident of violence among the inmates of Tihar jail in the month of September, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging increasing incidents of violence among the inmates in the jail and issued a notice to the Delhi government.

This step was taken after an incident came to light wherein a 25-year-old prisoner was beaten up by another prisoner on September 22.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise the serious issue of human rights violations of the prisoners in custody of the state.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and DG, Prisons, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, including the steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue of violence in Tihar jail.

Issuing the notices, the Commission noted that such incidents of violence inside the jail indicate negligence by the prison authorities resulting into gross violation of human rights of the inmates in custody of the state.

According to the media report dated September 24, the latest victim of violence in the Tihar jail told during investigation that he was first abused and then beaten up by another inmate. The same day a head matron was injured during a scuffle with an inmate.

Reportedly, about 30 inmates have been injured in September alone due to clashes in the jail.

Reports of violence from inside the premises of South Asia's largest prison complex have been a growing concern over the years.

In June 2020, 25 persons, including 10 staff members who had tried to control the scuffle, were injured after several foreign inmates turned violent.

--IANS

rdk/arm