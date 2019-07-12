NHRC issues notice to TN DGP over suicide of man in police custody

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice, to the Director General of Police (DGP), Tamil Nadu over reported suicide of a man in police custody in Cuddalore.

NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that a man attempted suicide in police custody in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on July 11. Despite treatment provided to him at the government, Kattumannarkovil hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report in the matter including Inquest Report, Post-mortem Examination Report and report of the Magisterial Enquiry conducted in the matter, within 6 weeks. The Commission has not yet received any formal intimation from the state police authorities in pursuance of its guidelines issued on the subject.NHRC has observed that apparently due to the negligence of the police personnel, an accused, who was in their custody, lost life, which amounts to a violation of his human rights. It was the duty of the police officials to be careful about the safety of the person in their custody.According to the media reports, carried on July 12, the 24-year-old victim, a resident of Oorithiraisolai area in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the police as he had allegedly withdrawn Rs. 1,200/- by cheating.He was arrested by the police on July 11 at 9.45 AM, and during the investigation, it was revealed that he had withdrawn money from several accounts with stolen ATM cards. He was taken to the police station and after a few minutes, he asked the police personnel for using the washroom. He went to the toilet, where he allegedly hung himself from the window of the washroom using a lungi at 10.45 AM.As per the police version cited in the NHRC report, the deceased has a case registered against him in the year 2017 at Karur Town Police Station for deceitfully withdrawing Rs. 37000/- using stolen ATM cards. It is also mentioned that action has been taken against two police personnel for negligence in duty. (ANI)