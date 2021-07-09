NHRC issues show-cause notice to Bihar Chief Secy over due compensation to kin of slain journalist

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a show-cause notice to the Bihar Chief Secretary as to why an amount of three lakh rupees compensation is not being paid to the next of the kith and kin of the slain journalist.



The NHRC asked the Bihar government to apprise it within six weeks, as to whether it had taken any measure financially or not in the case.

Acting on the petition filed by renowned rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order.

The petitioner, Tripathy, alleged the murder of Rajdev Ranjan, a Reporter in Siwan District of Bihar was an attempt to suppress the freedom of speech and expression.

Tripathy, who also fought the case of murder of senior journalist KJ Singh and his aged mother on September 23, 2017, in their residence in Mohali, Chandigarh in the NHRC, further stated that the working journalist must be protected and their safety and security must be ensured by the State, he added.

Requesting the NHRC to thoroughly investigate the matter, Tripathy sought for implementation of the whistleblower Protection Act in the state and heavy compensation to the family members of the slain journalist.

Pursuant to the direction of the NHRC, the State in its report submitted that the investigation of the case of Police station, Siwan Town by the CBI has ended in the submission of charge sheet against the accused persons under Section of 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 of the Arms Act and the matter is sub-judice before the competent court of law, Tripathy said.

As per the report of the Superintendent of Police, Siwan, payment of monetary compensation to the next of kin of the deceased is to be declared and paid by the State Government. The record however does not show any document so as to confirm payment of any compensation to the next of kin of the deceased till date, Tripathy said.

The Commission finds it a fit case for grant of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased for the violation of his human rights as established from the investigation by the CBI which has resulted in filing charge sheet against the accused persons before the Court, Tripathy said.

The Commission issued a notice under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 to the Chief Secretary, Bihar to show cause as to why the Commission should not grant a monetary relief of Rs 3,00,000 to the family members of the deceased, Rajdev Ranjan, within six weeks positively failing which the Commission shall presume that the State government has no objection in the grant of said compensation and the Commission shall proceed accordingly. (ANI)

