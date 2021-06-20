'NHRC notice to J&K govt over writer gunned down by Pak militants in 1990'

Daily Excelsior reported that the notice has been served through its Chief Secretary asking it to furnish the additional/complete report regarding the complaint filed by Rajinder Premi, son of martyr Sarwanand Koul Premi, a well known writer and poet, who was gunned down along with his younger son, Ravinder Koul on May 1, 1990 by Pakistani militants who also looted all the valuables and cash lying in the house.

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the J&K government in connection with the case of a writer and poet gunned down by the Pakistani militants in 1990.

The family has also demanded ex-gratia and compensation for looted and damaged property besides return of house hold goods kept in the custody of local Auqaf Committee and fulfillment of all promises made by the government with the family of martyr which it has failed to do till date, the report said.

In his complaint, Rajinder Premi has demanded identification and arrest of killers of Sarwanand Koul Premi, a well known writer, thinker, poet and social activist and his son who were gunned down on May 1 in 1990 by the militants terrorists after kidnapping them from their residence in Soaf Shalli, Kokernag on April 28 night of 1990 and whose bodies were thrown on road side near Anantnag town of Kashmir valley bearing the marks of complete torture.

In its recent notice to J&K government, the NHRC has taken serious exception that the report from the office of Chief Secretary J&K is still awaited and it has failed to submit the report to Commission so far about the complaint of the terrorism affected family regarding government apathy to its plight in erstwhile State of J&K, the report said.

The Commission has issued instructions to Registry to issue final reminder to the Chief Secretary of J&K with the remarks to submit the requisite report and reply within four weeks failing which the Commission will be constrained to invoke corrective process under Section 13 of the Protection of the Human Rights Act 1993 calling for personal appearance of the authority concerned before the Commission.

The Commission has also issued directives of transmitting the copy of last direction as well as comments received from the complainant to the Chief Secretary for submission of report within stipulated time period.

