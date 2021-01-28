NHRC notice to UP govt on status of kids after parents' arrest

Considering it as a serious issue of human rights violation, the Commission has issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and DGP, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

Lucknow, Jan 28 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that after spending five years in jail in Agra, a couple could not find their two children, who had been reportedly sent to some orphanage in their absence.

The reports should include the enquiry/action taken, if any, against the police officers and the public servants who were responsible to ensure social security to the innocent children of the couple.

The Commission has observed that the gross negligence committed by a public servant has devastated the entire family.

According to the media reports, the couple was arrested in 2015, when a boy aged five years was found murdered and they were named in the case.

The Additional District and Sessions Court, while releasing the couple, had mentioned in the order that it is unfortunate that innocent people have spent five years behind the bars and the main accused is still free.

The court has reportedly directed the Senior Superintendent of Police to take action against the investigating officer for his negligence. It has also recommended re-investigation of the case on the basis of the available evidences, to arrest the actual perpetrator.

The wife of Narendra Singh, who was also lodged in the jail with her husband, has reportedly written a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra to search for their missing children. The couple never met their children after their arrest, and their bail application was rejected by the District Judge in 2015.

The children were later found living in separate children homes in different cities.

--IANS

amita/vd