NHRC notices to Andhra govt over delay in report on MP's arrest

The NHRC had earlier sought for a report from the state government on the arrest of the MP.

Amaravati, June 30 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh government over the delay in submitting a report on the arrest of rebel YSRCP MP Raghuramakrishna Raju.

On Tuesday, the commission expressed anger over the delay in filing the report and issued conditional summons to the state government.

The commission has ordered the state government to submit its report by August 9.

The MP's son Bharat had approached the NHRC, after his father was arrested on sedition charges, by the AP CID in May this year.

The NHRC had ordered the Andhra Pradesh DGP to enquire into the MP's allegations of being tortured while in custody.

The DGP was supposed to submit the report to the NHRC by June 7, but was delayed.

--IANS

pvn/sdr/