NHRC seeks action-taken report from Assam govt in doctor assault case

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking cognisance of a complaint about the assault on a doctor by the relatives of a COVID patient who died at a hospital in Hojai district of Assam, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday called for the action taken report from Assam government.



According to a notification issued by NHRC, the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Government of Assam have been asked to submit the action taken report in the alleged incident within four weeks.

"Besides an inquiry into the allegations, the report is expected to include the needful preventive and punitive action taken in the matter," NHRC said.

The Commission has also sent a copy of the complaint to the Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry to initiate necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the frontline health workers in the country.

As per the notification, the alleged incident happened at Udali Model Hospital in Hojai on June 1, after the death of the COVID patient.

"Allegedly, some of the frontline medical workers, doctors, nurses and ward boys managed to escape but also got hurt and are deeply traumatised due to this horrific incident," it added.

Earlier in the day, Dr Gaurab Bhattacharya, doctor in Assam's Hailakandi Civil Hospital, filed an FIR alleging assault by family members of a COVID patient, who died soon after he was brought to the hospital.



Dr Bhattacharya, describing the turn of events that took place on May 27, told ANI that he was on night duty when a patient with respiratory distress came in at around 8 pm.



"Upon examination of the patient, I penned down the treatment and instructed the patient to go inside the ward and use an oxygen mask. However, within 5-10 minutes, the patient died," he said.



"When attendants called me, I checked the vitals. He had no pulse and I declared him dead," he added



Alleging that family members assaulted him, he said, "Immediately afterward, the lady attendant pushed and abuse me. Even the male attendants abused me and threatened to attack me outside the hospital." (ANI)

